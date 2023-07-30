Mumbai: MD's Car Theft Leads To Allegations Of Trust Breach And Cheating; Case Registered

Representative photo | Pixy.org

Mumbai: The Managing Director of a directive and security company reported the theft of his car at Sahar police station on July 29. A case was registered against an individual for alleged trust breach and cheating.

According to the FIR, Krishnan Ramanathan (65), Managing Director, Venus Detective and security service Private Limited, his office at Fort. He used a Honda CR car and a Mercedes car for daily travelling. In 2020, Aazam Shaikh and Zarir Wajhir his neighbourhood at the office introduced Ramanathan to Bazmohmmad Khan from Nagpada, for a few times Ramanatahan and Bazmohmmad met and known each other for almost two years.

Bazmohmmad never came back

On 18th July 2023, Bazmohmmad requested to borrow Ramanatha's car for a family trip to Haji Ali. Ramanathan agreed to that because he had known him for two years. Bazmohmmad took Ramanathan's Honda CR car and went with his family and never came back.

During investigation revealed that the car was going to various places in the country like Ajmer, Sonipat, Panipat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Whenever Ramanathan asked to return his car, Bazmohmmad avoided it. Eventually, Ramanathan filed a case against Bazmohmmad under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC Act.

