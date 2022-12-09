e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: MD worth ₹20 lakh seized from Dharavi man; arrested

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Mumbai: MD worth ₹20 lakh seized from Dharavi man; arrested | Representative Image
The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a drug peddler from Dharavi on Wednesday night and seized MD drugs worth Rs 20 lakh from his possession.

The 26-year-old, a resident of Dharavi, has been sent to police custody.

According to the police, while patrolling at night around Dharavi on Wednesday, the police noticed a man with suspicious behaviour near the Sion-Bandra Link Road around 10.30 pm.

When the police got closer to him, the man got nervous and began running away from the cops. They chased and nabbed him. The police conducted a thorough search on him and seized 100 grams of MD.

According to the police, the seized drug has a value of Rs 20 lakh in the market. The police arrested the accused and found five other criminal records against him involving motor and mobile theft registered at Khar, Mahim and BKC police stations.

