Mumbai: MCZMA gives nod to 4.5-km elevated corridor between Sewri and Worli

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) gave nod to 4.5-km elevated corridor between Sewri and Worli.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the proposal has been earlier deferred by the authority, which had asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to conduct a public hearing on the project. The corridor falls under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-II.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 1,200 crore. The elevated corridor will connect Worli to the upcoming 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) at Sewri. Construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. It will mitigate traffic congestion and promote economic development.