Mumbai: MCZMA gives nod to 4.5-km elevated corridor between Sewri and Worli

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) gave nod to 4.5-km elevated corridor between Sewri and Worli.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the proposal has been earlier deferred by the authority, which had asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to conduct a public hearing on the project. The corridor falls under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-II.
The project is estimated to cost around Rs 1,200 crore. The elevated corridor will connect Worli to the upcoming 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) at Sewri. Construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. It will mitigate traffic congestion and promote economic development.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided not to seek assistance from China to assemble the tunnel boring machine (TBM) that will be used for the construction coastal road project. The TBM will used for the construction of a 3 km tunnel between Chowpatty and Malabar.
The ambitious Rs 14,000-crore coastal road project, proposed to connect south Mumbai with north western suburbs of the metropolis, is one of the flagship infrastructure schemes of the Maharashtra government. The 8-lane and 29.2-km long Mumbai Coastal Road would run along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north. The Coastal Road is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs.
