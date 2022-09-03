Mumbai: MbPT throws open the Gateway for immersion

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staff carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Mumbai | PTI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has its given permission to immerse Sarvajanik Ganesh Idols at Gateway of India. Earlier, the trust had prohibited big idols from being immersed there. MbPT has allowed immersion at Jetty no. 3.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officers, immersed Ganesh idols hinder movement of ferries that are docked there and ply along the jetty.

In 2018, MbPT had brought to the notice of the BMC that the sea is shallow at the Gateway. Hence, when immersed idols start floating in the sea, they damage the ferries.

MbPT also forbade the BMC from allowing immersion of idols more than one feet in height. Since the restrictions were in place for the last two years, the port authority's order hadn't created problems.

The restriction had caused unrest among Ganesh Mandals, mostly from Colaba area. The GaneshUtsav Samanvay Samiti had approached BMC, local coporator, Police and aired their grievances before them.

According to Samiti around 30 mandals from the nearby area immersed idols at the Gateway, the restriction had forced them to go to Girgaon Chowpatty for immersion.

Earlier, a meeting was held between Mumbai police, BMC, Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, local BJP corporator and assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar to discuss the arrangements for festival.

Narvekar had also requested MbPT to allow immersion. The MbPT has given a written permission to Shivdas Gurav, Assistant Municipal Commissioner A ward which lists conditions that the BMC was required to follow.

The conditions state that the BMC should issue guidelines for types of idols immersed, which should be environment-friendly. The corporation should also ensure clearing of the floating debris, submerged metal and wooden frames on a daily basis, dredging and surveying the area immediately after completion.