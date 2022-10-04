Mumbai: MbPT says demand notices issued to housing societies in Colaba after tariff authority approvals

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

Several housing societies in Colaba received demand notices from the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) in September regarding the revised hike in rentals that run into crores of rupees. On payment, the tenants have been asked to vacate their homes. MbPT Chairman Rajiv Jalota said that the notices are as per due process of law and have been issued to tenants after obtaining approval from the tariff authority.

Nearly 200 aggrieved tenants, dressed in black, took out a silent walk from the Air India building at Nariman Point till the Mahatma Gandhi Statue under the leadership of advocate Prerak Choudhary, secretary of Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association (CHCRA). The walk was against the Mumbai Port Trust’s (MbPT) decision to retrospectively revise rent from 2012. The walk was also supported by the Shelter and Livelihood Welfare Association (SLWA). However, no placards were held out and no formal protest was made.

Choudhary said, “We simply informed the police and walked peacefully to offer flowers on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.” He said so far they reached out to various political leaders to highlight their problems but a simple walk got many more interested in their cause.

Jalota said, “Out action is as per the tariff authority. The residents are saying that they fear eviction and will approach the high court. They can approach the court, but eviction doesn’t happen overnight. If the case turns in our favour, we are bound to take action.”

