Mumbai: MbPT developing LNG terminal on west coast

The Mumbai Port Trust is developing floating LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal on the west coast. At a distance of 6 km from the coast this floating terminal is being constructed which will be useful for storage and regasification. Meaning, gas that will be carried in ships need not come till the port area. At this terminal only the storage can be done. Moreover, the containers carrying gas can fill it through pipes. In fact, the larger plan is to connect the main feeder gas pipes with this terminal in coming years so the distribution will be direct.

Rajiv Jalota, Chairman of MbPT when asked that since this floating storage and regasification unit will be in close proximity to the residential areas as the harbour is very near to human habitation , he replied, "This gas will not cause any mishap like fire tragedy. Taking into consideration all such instances the project has been set up here "

According to the official, the demand for LNG has been increasing and it is expected to be substantial in coming years. Therefore the supporting infrastructure has been developed. Moreover, FSRUs within port limits offer a low-risk, fast-track and flexible option compared to traditional on-shore LNG terminals. User the government of India PM Gati Shakti scheme this project is being undertaken, as per the MbPT. In fact, the government of India is tapping the growing market demand of natural gas.

Currently, there are five LNG terminals commissioned in India — at Dahej and Hazira (Gujarat), Kochi (Kerala) and Dabhol and Jaigarh (Maharashtra). MbPT officials stated that having LNG terminal here in city of Mumbai is a biggest achievement. Meanwhile, it has signed license agreement with SP Armada Clean Energy Ventures for 30 years. In this company 51 per cent stakes are owned by Shapoorji Pallonji Oil and Gas Private Limited and the balance stake is owned by Bumi Armada Netherlands.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST