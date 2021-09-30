Mumbai: MBMC official fired at, escapes with minor injury

Two motorcycle-borne unidentified men shot two rounds of bullets in Borivali East at a Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) water supply department official on Wednesday evening. The official, Deepak Khambit, sustained a minor injury on his right arm due to a glass shard.

The accused shooters fled in the opposite direction, towards Mira Road. Khambit was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where he was given primary medical treatment. The Mumbai police were alerted immediately and nakabandis were set up to nab the accused.

While the Kasturba Marg Police in Borivali East have registered an FIR, the crime branch is carrying out a parallel probe in this matter. Khambit’s statement, though, will be recorded later.

The police said Khambit was on his way back home in an office vehicle, and had reached near Sanjay Gandhi National Park on the Western Express Highway, when two bike-borne men in white jackets fired at his car. Even as the bullets failed to penetrate the window, they shattered the glass and missed Khambit.

The police are now probing if anyone had issued any threats to Khambit in the past or held a grudge against him. They are also scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area from Khambit’s office to the crime spot to find leads. They are using high-power torches to look for empty cartridges and determine the make of the weapon used.

