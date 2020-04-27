Mumbai: MBMC creates war room to fight Coronavirus

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has created a hi-tech Covid-19 integrated control unit to contain the further spread of the deadly pandemic in the twin-city. Apart from advanced applications, the facility which has been established at MBMC’s headquarter in Bhayandar is equipped with Geographic Information System (GIS) and Global Positioning System (GPS).

This is meant to monitor quarantine-isolation facilities, keep tabs on people who have been quarantined, and to provide up-to-date information about the status of coronavirus cases in different administrative wards.

With real-time monitoring, each case has been mapped to keep tab on home-quarantined people. If any person or his listed contact is found breaching the rules or moves away from a specific area, the on-duty personnel receives an alert with the exact location of the offender. The location is then shared with the police immediately for further action.

“The mapping of the containment and red zones reflects on the integrated dashboard of the system in the facility which will operate 24×7 for optimum results,” informed the Civic Chief C.K.Dange. Currently, there are four red zones and 43 containment areas in the city. This is after MBMC removed 10 containment zones from its list, as they completed their 14 day quarantine period and showed no new cases.

Presently, around 1,000 people are under home and institutional quarantine. Meanwhile the number of positive Covid- 19 cases had climbed to 142, even as 23 swab test reports were still awaited till Sunday night.