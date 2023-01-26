Mumbai: MBA student jumps to death in Mulund's Nane Pada

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 24-year-old student allegedly died by suicide after jumping off a seven -storey building on Tuesday morning in the Nane Pada area of Mulund East.

The deceased has been identified as Neha Dattaram Girap, a first-year MBA student in a Matunga-based college. She had recently completed her BCom from MCC College, Mulund.

The deceased’s father, Dattaram Girap, is a senior police inspector at Mumbai Police’s Gamdevi police station.

As per preliminary reports by the Navghar Police, Mulund, the deceased was battling depression for the past eight months. She had been receiving treatment at Jaslok Hospital. The family informed the police that in the last four days, her condition had worsened.

On the day of the incident, she went to her building terrace and jumped off, confirmed the police, who after receiving the alert, rushed her to Fortis Hospital in Bhandup, where she was declared dead.

The police enquired with her family members and subsequently looked for a suicide note or any evidence. However, nothing was found in her room. A case was registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.

Read Also Mumbai: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church announces 9th convention

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)