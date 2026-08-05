Mumbai Mayor's Residence Renovation Row: BMC Cancels ₹2.9-Crore Tender After Political Backlash

Mayor Ritu Tawde directed the cancellation of a BMC tender after clarifying it related to works around the zoo premises and not the heritage official residence | AI Generated IMage

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: The BMC's move to float a second renovation tender for the Mumbai Mayor's official residence within just four months snowballed into a major political controversy, with the Opposition accusing the ruling BJP of splurging taxpayers' money on the heritage bungalow.

As criticism intensified, Mayor Ritu Tawde clarified that the proposed works were meant for the surrounding areas and the zoo premises, not the residence itself, and directed the BMC's Garden Department to cancel the tender.

The BMC's Rs 2.9-crore tender for renovation works at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla sparked a political row after it included certain works around the Mayor's official residence, barely four months after Rs 2.4 crore was spent on renovating the heritage bungalow.

However, the Mayor's Office clarified that the bungalow is a protected heritage structure and all works within it are executed only by the BMC's Heritage Maintenance Department.

It maintained that the latest tender was issued by the Garden Department, covered works in the surrounding areas and zoo premises, and not inside the Mayor's residence.

Opposition Attacks BMC

Keeping up the attack, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi accused the ruling alliance of prioritising official luxuries over public welfare. He questioned spending crores on the Mayor's bungalow when Mumbai continues to struggle with potholes, poor drainage, hospitals, schools and footpaths, and demanded complete disclosure of all expenditure on the bungalow, asking whether taxpayers' money was being spent on public infrastructure or the comforts of those in power.

Joining the offensive, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray alleged in a social media post that the BMC was spending Mumbaikars' money to fulfil the BJP Mayor's "whims", while simultaneously handing over the city's open spaces to private players.

Former Mayor and BMC Opposition Leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Kishori Pednekar said withdrawing the tender had only intensified the controversy and embarrassed the Mayor further.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole demanded an inquiry into why the tender was floated, who authorised it and who should be held accountable.

Mayor Rejects Allegations

Launching a counterattack, Tawde accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of peddling a "fake narrative" by deliberately linking a Garden Department tender to the Mayor's bungalow for political gain.

She maintained that the proposal related to works in the zoo premises, not the residence, and alleged that the Opposition, having run out of substantive issues, was attempting to manufacture a controversy by dragging the Mayor's name into it.

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Tender Details

The nearly 6,000 sq ft heritage bungalow, built in 1931 with teak-wood construction and a traditional tiled roof, recently underwent an extensive restoration.

The new proposal includes the installation of bio-absorbent noise barrier panels along E.S. Patanwala Road, a container-based conference hall with interiors and furniture, relaying of interlocking pavers, new sewer and stormwater drainage lines, utility infrastructure, water tanks, renovation of rooms for domestic and security staff, and mechanical and electrical works. The official residence is currently occupied by Mayor Tawde and her family.

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