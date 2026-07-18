Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Backs Deputy Mayor's Demand For Official Bungalow, BMC Officials Cite Legal Hurdle

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has supported Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi's request for an official civic bungalow despite objections from BMC officials | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: Mayor Ritu Tawde has backed Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi's demand for allotment of a vacant civic bungalow within the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan premises in Byculla, saying she will recommend to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide that one of the vacant bungalows belonging to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department be allotted for the purpose.

Ghadi, an Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena corporator, had last week sought a bungalow, citing his long commute from Dahisar and the need to attend official meetings on time.

Supporting the demand, Tawde said, "The office of the Deputy Mayor is as important as that of the Mayor. The Deputy Mayor presides over the House in the Mayor's absence and should be provided with an official residence by the BMC." She added that several Hydraulic Engineer's Department bungalows are lying vacant.

Officials Cite Legal Position

However, senior civic officials said the request is unlikely to be approved as the Deputy Mayor's post does not enjoy the same statutory status as the Mayor's office.

Officials said the Mayor, recognised as Mumbai's First Citizen under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, is entitled to an official residence and has traditionally been provided a civic bungalow, currently located within the Byculla zoo premises.

Although the post of Deputy Mayor is recognised under the Act, it does not carry similar privileges. The Deputy Mayor is provided with an official vehicle, chamber, office space at the BMC headquarters and supporting staff, but not a bungalow, security cover or other facilities extended to the Mayor.

Also Watch:

"The Mayor's recommendation to allot a bungalow to the Deputy Mayor cannot be accepted under the existing provisions," a senior civic official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/