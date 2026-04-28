Mumbai: BMC Proposes ₹3.48 Crore Renovation Of Mayor’s Heritage Bungalow In Byculla

Mumbai Mayor’s historic Byculla residence set for restoration after years of closure | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: The official residence of the Mumbai Mayor, located within the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla, is set to be renovated and restored after remaining shut for nearly four years. The BMC has proposed an expenditure of around Rs 3.48 crore for the project and has submitted the plan to its standing committee for final approval.

Heritage bungalow to be restored

The heritage 1931 bungalow, spanning nearly 6,000 sq ft with teak wood construction and a traditional tiled roof, is undergoing a planned restoration. Civic officials said the renovation was prioritised to ensure readiness ahead of the appointment of the next city mayor.

However, after assuming office, Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the bungalow and suggested some repairs, which were subsequently incorporated into the plan, according to sources.

Major interior upgrades planned

The upgrade includes complete refurbishment of internal furniture, renovation of all bathrooms with new tiles and fixtures, and addition of extra bathrooms on both the first floor and ground floor.

The ground floor layout will be reconfigured with a hall converted into a drawing room and an additional bedroom added, along with full Italian marble flooring.

Kitchen modernisation with heritage aesthetics

The kitchen will be fully modernised, while heritage-style chandeliers, lighting fixtures, and Venetian detailing will be installed to retain the bungalow’s classic character while enhancing overall functionality and aesthetics.

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Lowest bidder proposed for contract

The civic body has proposed awarding the contract to the lowest bidder, M/s Bluecon Engineering and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

Work likely within five months

The renovation work is expected to be completed within five months from the issuance of the work order. Tawde was not available for comment.

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