Mumbai: Mayor’s Bungalow In Byculla Renovation Cost Jumps To ₹3.40 Crore, Up 4 Times In 8 Years

Proposed renovation of Mumbai Mayor’s Byculla bungalow draws attention over sharp cost rise | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: The expenditure on the Mumbai Mayor’s bungalow has increased fourfold, rising from Rs 85 lakh to a proposed Rs 3.40 crore in the last eight years. The official residence of the Mumbai Mayor is located within the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla. The proposal is expected to be tabled before the BMC Standing Committee this week.

RTI data highlights past spending

According to data acquired under the RTI by activist Anil Galgali, the expenditure on the Mayor’s bungalow in previous years has been minimal. In 2018–19, a total of Rs 85.87 lakh was spent.

This dropped sharply to Rs 5.88 lakh in 2019–20, and further to just Rs 2.93 lakh in 2020–21 and Rs 2.92 lakh in 2022–23. In comparison, the proposed Rs 340 lakh (Rs 3.40 crore) for 2026–27 reflects an increase of nearly four times.

Privacy changes and temporary structure proposed

"On February 16, 2026, the Mayor visited the bungalow and suggested major changes both inside and in the surrounding premises. For privacy reasons, it was proposed that the internal office and conference hall on the ground floor be shifted outside the bungalow, with instructions to construct a temporary structure within the premises," Galgali said.

He further questioned the rationale behind the high expenditure, stating, “When the heritage bungalow is already in a habitable condition, what is the justification for spending crores on its renovation?” He further pointed out that many of the proposed works had already been carried out by the municipal corporation in January 2026.

Major refurbishment planned

The upgrade includes complete refurbishment of internal furniture, renovation of all bathrooms with new tiles and fixtures, and addition of extra bathrooms on both the first floor and ground floor. The ground floor layout will be reconfigured with a hall converted into a drawing room and an additional bedroom added, along with full Italian marble flooring.

The kitchen will be fully modernised, while heritage-style chandeliers, lighting fixtures, and Venetian detailing will be installed to retain the bungalow’s classic character while enhancing overall functionality and aesthetics.

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Five-month completion target

The renovation work is expected to be completed within five months from the issuance of the work order. Tawde was not available for comment.

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