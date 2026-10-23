Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Office Receives Bomb Threat Email For Third Time, Police Launch Probe

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Office Receives Bomb Threat Email For Third Time; Schools Also Targeted, Police Launch Probe | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office received a bomb threat email on Friday, marking the third such incident involving the mayor. The email also allegedly contained threats to carry out a grenade attack on a school and to set off a bomb blast the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The email prompted security checks by Mumbai Police. After receiving the information about the threat, the Mumbai Police conducted checks at the locations concerned in accordance with standard operating procedures.

However, no suspicious objects or materials were found during the searches, according to reports.

Police Attempt To Trace Sender

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police launched an investigation to identify and trace the person responsible for sending the threatening email.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.