Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Anti-Encroachment Drive Faces Litmus Test Over Matunga Flower Stalls Occupying Footpaths

Newly-elected mayor Ritu Tawde has initiated a massive campaign across the city against encroachments of pavements and roads in Mumbai. | File Pic

Mumbai: Newly-elected mayor Ritu Tawde has initiated a massive campaign across the city against encroachments of pavements and roads in Mumbai. This has brought huge relief to citizens.

Stalls on Telang and Bhandarkar Roads Force Pedestrians onto Streets

However, she will face a tough challenge if she tries to remove the flower stalls which are completely occupying the footpath in front of the post office in Matunga. These stalls are located on both Telang Road and Bhandarkar Road and since they have not left an inch of the footpath citizens are forced to walk on the roads by risking their life and limb. These stalls collectively have a turnover running into several lakhs daily and occupy the footpath with impunity.

Previous Removal Attempt Failed After BJP MLA's Intervention

The F/north assistant municipal commissioner Nitin Shukla had last March roped in JCBs and removed these stalls under heavy police escort. However, Tamil Selvan, a BJP MLA from a neighbouring constituency, intervened and stopped the demolitions after which the stalls were back on the pavement. Under pressure from a local BJP politician Shukla was shunted out. Arun Kshirsagar, who replaced Shukla, has done precious little to act against the stalls. ``It is claimed that the stalls are licensed, but that does not give them the right to occupy entire footpaths and force people to walk on the road," Ram Kumar, a local resident observed. The million dollar question is will Tawde overrule her party legislator and ensure the removal of these stalls?

The local ward office has removed vegetable vendors from Lakhamsi Napoo Road near the railway station. Local citizens want the flower stalls also to be removed without further delay.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/