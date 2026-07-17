Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Warns Of Licence Cancellation For Eateries Serving Adulterated Food, Violating Hygiene Norms

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has directed the BMC to intensify inspections of eateries and take strict action against food safety violations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: Amid the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) citywide crackdown on adulterated food and repeated instances of eateries violating hygiene norms, Mayor Ritu Tawde has warned that restaurants, dairies and other eateries found serving unsafe food or operating in unhygienic conditions could face suspension and cancellation of their licences.

Tawde said the BMC's Medical Health Officers (MOHs), who are responsible for issuing and renewing licences of hotels and restaurants, must take strict action against establishments compromising food safety. She directed the civic health department to intensify inspections and keep a close watch on hygiene standards across the city.

"The BMC's Health Department issues licences to these establishments and must ensure that hygiene standards are maintained. Citizens' health cannot be compromised by the sale of substandard or adulterated food," Tawde said. The ward-level drive will target restaurants, dairies and other eateries across Mumbai.

Mayor Seeks Strict Action

The warning comes amid a statewide crackdown by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on adulterated food products, with inspections and action against violators.

Praising the drive, Tawde said the BMC's MOHs should undertake similar action against restaurants, hotels, dairies and other eateries found violating food safety and hygiene norms.

Following a review meeting, Tawde said, "We will launch a complete inspection of eateries where notices have already been served previously for violations."

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She said that any establishment found selling adulterated food or violating health norms during the inspections would face stringent action, including cancellation of its licence. The move is aimed at tightening civic oversight over food establishments and preventing health risks to citizens.

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