Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Visits Chembur After Construction Site Accident Kills Two; Assures Probe

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday, 28th February, visited the Chembur construction site where six workers fell from the eighth floor of an under-construction building, leaving two dead and four critically injured.

आज चेंबूर येथील बांधकाम सुरू असलेल्या इमारतीवर घडलेली दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी आहे. मी स्वतः घटनास्थळाला भेट देऊन परिस्थितीची पाहणी केली.



या दुर्घटनेत मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या कामगाराच्या कुटुंबाप्रती मी संवेदना व्यक्त करते. बांधकामाच्या ठिकाणी सुरक्षा… pic.twitter.com/75mrOmqptF — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) February 28, 2026

The Mayor reached Building No. 36 in Subhash Nagar to personally assess the situation following the tragic incident. In a post shared on X (formally twitter), she expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the deceased workers. She stated that ensuring accountability and worker safety would be a top priority.

She also stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other concerned departments will immediately examine whether there were violations of prescribed safety norms at the site.

“Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of compromising workers’ safety,” she said, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in matters involving labour welfare. She was accompanied by her colleague Sanjay Ghadi during the inspection.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Building No. 36 in Subhash Nagar in Chembur, where construction work was underway. The workers were allegedly engaged in work on the eighth floor when they suddenly lost balance and fell to the ground. All six workers sustained severe injuries in the fall.

Local residents and fellow workers rushed to the scene immediately after the accident and helped transport the injured to Rajawadi Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Sources confirmed that two of the injured workers succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining four are reported to be in critical condition.

The incident has sparked concern over worker safety standards at construction sites across the city. Attempts to contact officials at the Chembur police station and other senior authorities for a response went unanswered at the time of filing this report.

