Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde To File Police Complaint Against Kishori Pednekar Over Alleged Misconduct At BMC Headquarters | VIDEO

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced plans to file a police complaint against Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar over alleged misconduct at the BMC headquarters | File Photo

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: A high-voltage political drama erupted at the BMC headquarters on Friday after Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar walked into Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office and questioned why her letters on monsoon-related civic issues had allegedly not been accepted.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a bitter face-off, with Tawde accusing Pednekar of allegedly trespassing into the Mayor's office and handling confidential documents in her absence while she was inspecting monsoon preparedness works. Calling the act "gross misconduct", Tawde announced that she would lodge a police complaint against Pednekar.

War Of Words At BMC Headquarters

What began as a visit to seek the status of a pending letter quickly snowballed into a major political flashpoint at the BMC headquarters on Friday.

Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar said she had written to Mayor Ritu Tawde on March 30 seeking a meeting to review the BMC's monsoon preparedness but alleged that the communication remained unanswered even after the onset of the monsoon.

"I had sought a meeting to discuss critical monsoon-related issues that are now unfolding, including tree collapses and the danger posed by open manholes. But the Mayor has had no time for these civic issues and has remained occupied with other matters," Pednekar alleged.

Tawde, however, hit back with serious allegations, accusing Pednekar of trespassing into her chamber in her absence, browbeating officials and staff, using threatening language while demanding files, recording videos on her mobile phone, and photographing confidential documents after allegedly calling for files from the Mayor's office through the Municipal Secretary.

Describing the episode as "gross misconduct" and a "serious breach of office protocol", Tawde announced that she would lodge a police complaint against Pednekar.

Mayor Reviews Waterlogging

Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday inspected waterlogging hotspots around Cotton Green railway station, Reay Road and the Sewri Fire Station.

दि. ०३ जुलै २०२६



मुंबईत सुरू असलेल्या मुसळधार पावसाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, आज मी स्वतः घाटकोपर पूर्वचे सेवाभावी आमदार माननीय श्री. पराग शाह जी, नगरसेवक धर्मेश गिरी जी आणि पालिकेच्या 'N' विभागाच्या वरिष्ठ अधिकाऱ्यांसह माझ्या प्रभाग क्रमांक १३२ (घाटकोपर पूर्व) मधील विविध सखल आणि… pic.twitter.com/gvcTp9W3Zn — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) July 3, 2026

During the visit, she expressed displeasure over severe flooding in low-lying areas under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA), pointing out that the accumulated water remained undrained and that not a single dewatering pump had been deployed.

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Tawde directed the Port Authority to immediately install pumps of adequate capacity and take urgent measures to clear the inundated areas.

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