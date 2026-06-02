Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde To Assume Charge As Vice-President Of All India Mayors' Council At Rishikesh Meet

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde is set to take over as Vice-President of the All India Mayors' Council during its Executive Committee meeting in Rishikesh | File Photo

Mumbai, June 2: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde is set to assume charge as Vice-President of the All India Mayors' Council at the council's 117th Executive Committee meeting in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on June 3 and 4.

The two-day meeting will be inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday.

National leaders and mayors to attend meeting

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Ram Singh Kaira are also expected to address the gathering.

Mayors from major cities across the country, along with all mayors from Uttarakhand, are slated to participate in the meeting.

Tawde's name was unanimously approved by members of the council for the post of Vice-President, and the formal announcement is expected during the meeting.

She will hold the position for a two-year term.

Recognition for Mumbai at national level

The appointment comes days after Tawde assumed office as the ex-officio President of the Maharashtra Mayors' Council, marking another significant recognition for Mumbai at the national level.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in New Delhi, the All India Mayors' Council comprises around 240 mayors from across the country, with a 60-member executive committee.

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The council serves as a platform for mayors to deliberate on urban governance, civic administration, policy advocacy and issues concerning local self-government institutions.

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