Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Seeks Fresh BMC Food Truck Policy After Seizures Hit Youth, Women’s Groups

Mumbai’s food truck operators face enforcement action after the BMC put its pilot policy on hold, prompting the Mayor to seek fresh rules for businesses run by unemployed youth and women’s self-help groups | File Photo

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: Food trucks launched by unemployed youths and women’s self-help groups using loans under government schemes have come under the BMC’s scanner, with vehicles seized as illegal.

The action has triggered cross-party criticism, especially as the civic body’s own “Food on Wheels” project has remained stalled since July 2025. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has now directed the BMC administration to prepare a fresh proposal.

BJP corporator Swapna Mhatre flagged the unchecked operation of food trucks across Mumbai at the BMC general body meeting on Friday, demanding a policy to regulate them.

She pointed out that despite the BMC not permitting food trucks, several continue to cook and sell food on city streets without police and traffic NOCs, while their unauthorised parking creates traffic woes. Mhatre demanded a clear policy to regulate their operations and address parking concerns.

Corporators Flag Livelihood Concerns

Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Yamini Jadhav said around 50 food trucks were distributed between 2017 and 2022, most of them to women’s self-help groups to promote financial independence.

However, she pointed out that the civic body is now seizing these trucks and imposing penalties, leaving groups that took loans to run their businesses struggling to repay them. Jadhav demanded a clear policy to regulate food trucks and protect the livelihoods of these women.

MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar flagged the plight of unemployed youth who took loans to start food truck businesses, while Mayor Tawde directed the administration to frame a proper policy to support women’s self-help groups dependent on the business for their livelihood.

Pilot Policy Put On Hold In 2025

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said the BMC introduced a pilot food truck policy in 2021, allotting 50 trucks under a plan for two per ward.

The policy barred operations within 200 metres of existing eateries and required applicants to independently secure no-objection certificates from the traffic police, law and order authorities and fire department.

However, a lack of interdepartmental coordination stalled action on proposals for four years, and the policy was put on hold in July 2025, he added.

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With no policy in force, food trucks are treated as illegal and face action by the BMC’s encroachment removal department, Sharma clarified. Following the Mayor’s intervention, the administration will discuss the issue and prepare a fresh proposal, the official said.

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