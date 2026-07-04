Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Scolds Youths Sitting Near Worli Seafront Amid Heavy Rainfall & High Tide

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel amid heavy rainfall. |

Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday visited and inspected the Worli area, during the inspection, she was seen reprimanding youths sitting along the seafront in the Worli area despite the high tide and adverse weather conditions.

A video shared by MyBMC shows Mayor Tawde scolding the youths to immediately vacate the area. In the video, she is heard saying, "Why are you all sitting here during high tide amid such intense rainfall?"

She appealed to citizens, many of whom had gathered with their families at the Worli seafront to enjoy the monsoon, to leave the area immediately in view of the heavy rain and rough sea conditions.

Mayor urges public to stay away

Tawde's intervention came after several people allegedly ignored repeated warnings issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from seafronts during periods of heavy rainfall and high tide.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and several other districts in Maharashtra have been placed under a Red Alert due to intense rainfall. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel as multiple rain-related incidents have been reported across the city.

Several parts of Mumbai have witnessed severe waterlogging and flooding, while incidents of tree falls have also been reported from different areas.

Road cave-in raises concern

In a separate incident, a nearly 100 ft × 100 ft stretch of LBS Marg in Bhandup (West) caved in amid the heavy rainfall. According to reports, the incident occurred at around 1 pm opposite the Asian Paints premises, where excavation work was underway.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, a tempo parked at the site fell into the collapsed portion of the road.

The incident has raised serious concerns over road safety during the monsoon. Following the cave-in, traffic movement on LBS Marg was severely affected after the under-construction retaining wall and a portion of the road collapsed.