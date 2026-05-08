Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Pulls Up BMC Officials Over Delayed Desilting, Poor Coordination With Corporators

Corporators raised concerns in the civic house over delayed desilting work and lack of coordination from BMC officials | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: Newly elected corporators came down heavily in the civic House on Friday, alleging that ward officials are stonewalling them and repeatedly evading questions on desilting despite urgent monsoon preparedness concerns in their wards.

Taking note, Mayor Ritu Tawde pulled up civic officials, directing a detailed report in the next House meeting and stressing that desilting must be completed on time with strict coordination between officials and corporators ahead of the rains.

Corporators allege officials ignoring desilting concerns

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Apeksha Khandekar, raising a point of order, alleged that despite repeated follow-ups on desilting work in her ward at Govandi, no work has been carried out and her queries to officials are either ignored or met with vague responses.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Nirmiti Kanade said she was even stopped by officials while attempting to raise civic issues in a recent ward meeting.

Corporators raise coordination and attendance issues

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Yamini Jadhav claimed that officials are yet to acknowledge the return of corporators after a four-year gap, adding that department heads frequently remain absent even in statutory and special committee meetings where crucial civic matters are discussed.

Concerns raised over slow pace of desilting work

With the administration tasked to complete 80 per cent of desilting work by May 31, corporators in the civic House raised serious concerns, alleging that in several areas barely 5 per cent of the work has been completed.

They also flagged a lack of coordination from officials, claiming their repeated follow-ups are being ignored.

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Mayor directs strict monitoring ahead of monsoon

Tawde took a stern stance, directing officials to work in close coordination with newly elected corporators, stressing that they are accountable to their constituencies and must be properly engaged by the administration.

She also pointed out the absence of adequate machinery and CCTV monitoring at multiple desilting sites, warning that the civic body must treat the deadline with urgency and ensure targets are met without fail.

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