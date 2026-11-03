Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Pleads Not Guilty As Sessions Court Frames Charges In 2016 Urdu School Assault Case

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde appeared before the sessions court, which framed charges in the alleged assault case involving two teachers | X

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: After several remarks by the court, City Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday appeared before the sessions court in connection with a case registered in 2016 for allegedly assaulting teachers in an Urdu-medium school.

Following her appearance, the court framed charges against her, to which she pleaded not guilty. With this, the court will now begin the trial in the case, a decade after the incident.

Court Had Earlier Imposed Fines

The sessions court had, on October 7, imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Tawde for missing the court date. Prior to that, she was fined Rs 300 in September as she could not attend the court proceedings.

At the previous hearing on October 7, the court had warned her that if she failed to attend further proceedings, her bail could be cancelled and a warrant could be issued against her. Her lawyer had thereafter assured the court that she would remain present on the next given date. Accordingly, Tawde appeared before the court on Monday.

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Case Registered Over Alleged Assault On Teachers

Tawde and six others were booked by Vakola police over allegations that they entered a BMC-run Urdu-medium school while protesting the transfer of a teacher suffering from cancer. The group allegedly abused management staff and assaulted two teachers.

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