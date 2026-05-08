Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Orders Restoration Plan After Row Over Neglect Of Hutatma Chowk Memorial In Fort

Political leaders raise concerns over the deteriorating condition of Mumbai’s historic Hutatma Chowk memorial in Fort | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: Sounding alarm over the worsening state of Hutatma Chowk (Martyrs' Square) in Fort, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Ankit Prabhu on Friday slammed civic authorities in the House, alleging complete neglect of one of the city’s iconic landmarks.

Raising the matter through a point of order, he demanded immediate intervention and accountability for the neglect. Taking note, Mayor Ritu Tawde directed civic officials to immediately make provisions for repair works and submit a comprehensive status report before the next civic meeting.

Hutatma Chowk memorial faces neglect

Hutatma Chowk stands as a solemn tribute to the 106 martyrs who laid down their lives during the 1955-56 Samyukta Maharashtra movement, a historic struggle that paved the way for the formation of Maharashtra.

Situated beside the iconic Flora Fountain, the memorial features a striking bronze sculpture of a worker and a farmer holding aloft the eternal flame of sacrifice and resistance.

However, the memorial has now fallen into a shocking state of neglect, Prabhu pointed out, condemning the administration’s apathy towards a site that symbolises Maharashtra’s identity and sacrifice.

Urging immediate intervention, he called upon Tawde to issue urgent directives for the restoration and preservation of the memorial before its condition deteriorates further.

Opposition leaders demand urgent restoration

Congress leader Ashraf Azmi questioned how Mumbai could forget those who shaped the city, warning that continued neglect of the martyrs’ memorial would force the Opposition onto the streets in protest.

Leader of the Opposition Kishori Pednekar strongly criticised the administration’s indifference, questioning whether the civic body had not once, in four years, bothered to inspect the memorial.

Rejecting excuses of financial constraints, she offered Rs 25 lakh from her development fund for restoration, while demanding immediate action to repair the memorial.

Political sparring erupts in civic House

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde supported the memorial’s restoration but attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) for relying on Congress despite accusing it of dividing Maharashtra, calling Congress’s protest threats hypocritical and politically motivated.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Amey Ghole echoed the charge, terming Congress’s statements “reverse blame games”. Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said development funds should not be dragged into the issue, adding that past fund allocations to civic leaders are already on record, hinting at earlier misuse and politicisation.

Mayor directs officials to expedite repairs

Tawde stated that the BMC is fully capable of restoring the memorial and that no personal development funds are required. She emphasised that such funds belong to citizens and must be used only for public welfare, not diverted for individual projects.

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Responding to Pednekar, she reiterated that there is no need to redirect funds for the work and directed officials to submit a detailed report and expedite restoration of the memorial with due respect.

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