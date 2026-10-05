Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Launches ‘Zero-Tolerance’ Campaign Against Illegal Flex Banners, Hoardings

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has called for a zero-tolerance crackdown on illegal flex banners, hoardings, posters and stickers across the city | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has launched a campaign to rid the city of illegal flex banners, hoardings, posters and stickers, declaring a “zero-tolerance” policy against visual pollution.

Under the campaign slogan “Shadu Bappa for 10 Days – Flex-Free Mumbai for 365 Days,” the civic administration will be pushed to crack down on unauthorised displays, impose penalties and, where required, register FIRs against violators.

"आपण ज्याप्रमाणे श्रीगणेशोत्सवात शाडू मातीच्या मूर्तींना प्राधान्य देऊन पर्यावरण संवर्धनाचा आदर्श घालून देतो, त्याचप्रमाणे वर्षभरात प्लास्टिक व पीव्हीसी कचऱ्याचा विळखा रोखणे हे आपल्या सर्वांचे कर्तव्य आहे. म्हणूनच 'शाडू बाप्पा दहा दिवस – फ्लेक्समुक्त मुंबई तीनशे पासष्ट दिवस' या संकल्पातून ही मोहीम मी हाती घेतली आहे. राजकीय मतभेद बाजूला ठेवून मुंबईच्या देखणेपणासाठी सर्वांनी एकत्र यावे, यासाठी मी स्वतः सर्व राजकीय पक्षांना पत्र देऊन पुढाकार घेणार आहे. प्रशासन आणि लोकप्रतिनिधी मिळून मुंबईला नक्कीच फ्लेक्समुक्त करतील." - श्रीमती रितू राजेश तावडे, महापौर, मुंबई — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 5, 2026

The proposed campaign against unauthorised banners and hoardings in Mumbai comes soon after Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam wrote to Tawde, seeking a comprehensive policy and strict action against offenders.

In his letter, Satam raised concerns over the continued violation of High Court directions on illegal hoardings, saying such structures not only affect the city’s appearance but can also pose safety risks. He called for stronger enforcement, including criminal action against those responsible for erecting unauthorised hoardings.

Political Parties To Be Consulted

Following the demand, Tawde has written to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and plans to seek the support of all political parties for a coordinated campaign against illegal banners and hoardings.

She is expected to write to political party leaders, urging their representatives, workers and citizens to refrain from putting up unauthorised banners and cooperate with the civic administration.

A joint meeting with the civic administration is also expected to be held soon under Tawde’s chairmanship, with Satam scheduled to be present. The meeting will discuss the proposed policy and measures for its effective implementation across Mumbai.

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Proposed Campaign Measures

Under the proposed campaign, Tawde will seek cooperation from all political parties while stressing that enforcement will be impartial, with action against offenders under relevant civic and state laws and FIRs in serious cases.

Authorised banners will require a licence number, validity details, printer’s name and a QR code for verification. Repeat offenders, including printers, contractors and agencies, could face blacklisting, while eco-friendly alternatives to PVC will be encouraged.

The BMC also plans a digital single-window system for advertising permissions, scientific recycling of seized material and a 72-hour response mechanism for complaints received through its helpline, website and MyBMC app. Ward-wise action, fines and cases will be monitored through a weekly dashboard.

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