Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde Inaugurates Eco-Friendly E-Buggy, Children's Double-Decker Bus At Byculla Zoo On World Environment Day | mybmc x account

Mumbai: Marking World Environment Day, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday inaugurated an environmentally friendly battery-operated e-buggy and a 15-seater double-decker bus for children at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoological Garden in Byculla.

According to a tweet by mybmc, the newly introduced e-buggy has been launched with the objective of providing visitors with a convenient and sustainable mode of transportation within the zoo premises while promoting the use of eco-friendly mobility solutions. The 15-seater double-decker bus, specially designed for children, is expected to enhance the overall visitor experience and provide young visitors with an engaging way to explore the historic zoo and garden.

🌱🌍जागतिक पर्यावरण दिनानिमित्त मुंबईच्या महापौर श्रीमती रितू तावडे यांच्या हस्ते आज भायखळा येथील वीरमाता जिजाबाई भोसले वनस्पती उद्यान व प्राणिसंग्रहालय येथे बॅटरीवर धावणाऱ्या पर्यावरणपूरक ई-बग्गी आणि लहान मुलांसाठी १५ आसनी डबल डेकर बसचे लोकार्पण करण्यात आले. तसेच, भायखळा पूर्व… pic.twitter.com/vJOn8vclTc — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 5, 2026

As part of the World Environment Day celebrations, Mayor Tawde also participated in a tree plantation drive at the Mayor's residence in Byculla East. On the occasion, she planted a White Champa sapling, reinforcing the message of environmental conservation and the importance of increasing green cover in urban areas.

The plantation activity was aimed at spreading awareness about environmental protection and encouraging citizens to actively participate in initiatives that contribute towards a greener and more sustainable Mumbai.

Senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were present during the programme. Among those in attendance were Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Ajitkumar Ambi and Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo Director Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, along with other civic officials and staff members.

The initiatives formed part of the civic body's observance of World Environment Day and highlighted efforts to promote environmentally responsible practices, sustainable transport solutions and urban greening measures across the city. The introduction of battery-operated vehicles and continued focus on tree plantation are being viewed as steps towards supporting Mumbai's broader environmental sustainability goals.

Read Also Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Participates In Tree Plantation Drives Across City On World Environment Day

The programme witnessed the participation of officials associated with the zoo administration and the Gardens Department, who reiterated the importance of adopting eco-friendly measures and preserving green spaces in the city for future generations.

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