Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Flags Food Quality, Cleanliness At Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital; Orders 24-Hour 'Jan Arogya' Counter | VIDEO

Mayor Ritu Tawde inspects patient wards and facilities at the Jogeshwari trauma hospital during a surprise visit | File Photo

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Taking note of concerns over cleanliness and the quality of food served to patients, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday directed the administration of the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari East to improve both immediately.

She also ordered that the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana registration counter operate 24 hours instead of 8 am to 4 pm.

The inspection assumes significance as the Free Press Journal had recently reported how an unauthorised canteen operating on the hospital premises was suddenly shut, leaving questions over the arrangements for providing food to patients and attendants.

मुंबईकरांना दर्जेदार आरोग्य सुविधा मिळण्यासाठी आज (१९ ऑगस्ट २०२६) सायंकाळी जोगेश्वरी (पूर्व) येथील हिंदुहृदयसम्राट बाळासाहेब ठाकरे ट्रॉमा केअर रुग्णालयाला आकस्मिक भेट देऊन पाहणी केली. तळमजल्यावरील 'महात्मा जोतिबा फुले जन आरोग्य योजना' नोंदणी कक्ष २४ तास सुरू ठेवण्याच्या आणि… pic.twitter.com/EV5ITO8zip — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) August 19, 2026

Mayor Inspects Hospital Facilities

During her surprise inspection, Tawde personally checked the food being served to patients and directed officials to ensure that its quality was improved. She also instructed the administration to maintain cleanliness across all departments and ensure that patients receive medicines on time.

The Mayor inspected the accident department, intensive care unit and paediatric, female medical and male medical wards. She interacted with patients to assess the quality of medical treatment, availability of medicines, food and cleanliness.

At the Jan Arogya Yojana registration counter, Tawde directed officials not to insist on additional documents from patients holding Ayushman cards.

Neurosurgery Staffing Reviewed

She later inspected the DSA Cath Lab and neurosurgery department and reviewed its equipment and facilities. Tawde said she would pursue the appointment of full-time doctors and medical staff for the neurosurgery department with the BMC administration.

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Contractual employees also submitted a memorandum highlighting their grievances and demands. Tawde assured them that a joint meeting with the civic administration would be held to address the concerns of contractual employees and doctors.

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