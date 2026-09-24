Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Fined ₹300 For Repeated Court Absence In 2016 School Teacher Assault Case | File Photo

Mumbai: A court here has imposed a cost of Rs 300 on Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde for repeatedly failing to appear before it in a seven-year-old case pertaining to assault on two school teachers.

The incident had taken place on July 29, 2016, at a municipal Urdu-medium school in Vakola area.

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The court has framed charges against the BJP corporator and other accused, and the trial is about to start.

Tawde's lawyer on Tuesday applied for exemption for her from remaining present in the court.

Additional Sessions Judge G G Bhansali noted that the court had granted her exemption at the previous hearing as the "last chance".

The court allowed the fresh exemption plea filed by Tawde and two other accused, but imposed a cost of Rs 300 on each of them. The amount should be paid before the next date of hearing (October 7), it said.

According to the prosecution, on July 29, 2016, Tawde and six others entered the school and had a heated exchange with the management over the transfer of a teacher who had cancer. Tawde and others allegedly assaulted two school teachers.

The FIR in the case was registered on August 11, 2016.

Tawde has claimed that her presence at the spot was "coincidental and unrelated to the alleged mob incident".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)