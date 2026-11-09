Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Faces NCP (SP) Criticism Over Firecracker Safety Appeal After 137 Diwali Fires | X

Mumbai, Nov 9: The Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Monday questioned Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's concern for people's safety after she appealed to citizens to exercise caution while bursting firecrackers following a spate of fire incidents on Diwali in the metropolis.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto, in a statement here, asked whether Tawde had not considered safety a priority when she remarked, "We don't need Dia Mirza to teach us how to celebrate Diwali", following the actor's participation in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) awareness campaign against firecrackers.

He questioned the silence of Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam on the firecracker safety issue.

VIDEO | Mumbai: NCP(SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on BJP targeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over his Diwali 'Khushiyon ka Eid' remark, says, "Every human being sometimes ends up saying things that they do not intend to say. But that happens because, at the end of the day, we are human beings. However, we are a secular country, and we need to remember that. We all live together cohesively and happily celebrate each other's festivals. Whether it is Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs or Parsis, we celebrate all festivals together. I think that if someone occasionally has a slip of the tongue, it should not be misconstrued. The Bharatiya Janata Party will always play communal politics, which is wrong. We live in a country, India, Bharat, where everyone celebrates each other's festivals together." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026

NCP Alleges Politics Over Safety Campaign

Crasto alleged that the ruling BJP, Satam and Tawde had communalised a safety message by targeting Mirza, when the BMC had roped in celebrities to appeal to citizens to follow the Bombay High Court's guidelines on the use of firecrackers during Diwali.

🎥 Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Urges Citizens To Celebrate A Safe Diwali: ‘Do Not Burst Firecrackers On Public Roads...’#RituTawde #mumbai #DiwaliSafety #firecrakers #aerialfirecrackers @TawdeRitu https://t.co/HsiLLCvbqc — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 9, 2026

He said the Mayor, a BJP corporator, should discharge her responsibilities as the city's first citizen and serve Mumbaikars instead of engaging in communal politics.

Controversy Over Dia Mirza's Campaign Video

A controversy erupted last week after Satam objected to Mirza's participation in the BMC campaign, following which the civic body removed her video from its social media platforms.

Tawde had defended the BMC decision to take down the video, saying Hindus did not need Mirza to teach them how to celebrate Diwali.

The High Court subsequently asked the BMC to restore the actor's video, observing that an environmental issue should not be given a different colour.

Also Watch:

Mumbai Records Surge In Diwali Fires

Mumbai witnessed a surge in fire incidents this Diwali, recording an alarming 137 firecracker-induced blazes on Sunday, in which two firefighters were injured, officials said on Monday.

According to data shared by the BMC, the single-day tally surpassed the firecracker-related blazes recorded during the entire Diwali period in previous years -- 80 in 2024 and 113 in 2025.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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