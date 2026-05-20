Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Directs BMC To Strengthen Child Safety Measures, Form Protection Committees In Schools

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde reviews plans to strengthen child safety systems and POCSO safeguards across BMC schools and civic wards | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, May 19: To prevent incidents of abuse and harassment of minors in schools, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has directed the Education Department to submit a plan to strengthen safeguards and enforcement.

The BMC is also set to frame a policy to establish child safety committees in every school and ward-level child protection committees across all 227 wards.

Discussion focuses on POCSO implementation

Raising concerns over student safety and protection from sexual abuse and exploitation in schools, MLA Chitra Wagh met Tawde at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday.

The discussion focused on strengthening implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and introducing effective measures to prevent such crimes, following which the mayor issued directions to enhance safeguards and enforcement.

During the discussion, Wagh said student safety is the true measure of any education system, stressing the need for a coordinated approach involving schools, parents, society and the administration to prevent abuse and exploitation of children.

Demand for stronger preventive measures

While the POCSO Act is in place, she called for stronger enabling measures to ensure its effective implementation and submitted a memorandum to Tawde outlining these demands.

Meanwhile, Education Committee Chairperson Rajashree Shirwadkar said a policy framework to set up child safety committees in every school and ward-level child protection committees across all 227 wards will be finalised soon, with a detailed proposal to be submitted to the mayor.

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The meeting was also attended by Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakane, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Prachi Jambhekar, Education Officer Sujata Khare and other officials.

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