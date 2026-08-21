Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Denies Letter Recommending Educationist Shrenik Kotecha As BMC Schools Advisor

Mayor Ritu Tawde has alleged that her signature was forged on a letter recommending Shrenik Kotecha for an honorary advisory role | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Amid a series of controversies, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has been drawn into yet another row over an alleged letter recommending the appointment of educationist Dr Shrenik Kotecha as an honorary advisor for new educational initiatives in BMC schools. Tawde has denied writing the letter.

Alleged Letter Details

The alleged letter, dated March 4, said improving the quality of education in civic schools and introducing innovative initiatives in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) was the “need of the hour”.

It described Kotecha as a national-level educationist and a member of the Maharashtra government’s steering committee for NEP implementation. The letter also stated that Kotecha had sought the honorary advisory role, citing his long experience in the education sector.

Controversy Over Association

The recommendation has triggered controversy following reports of Kotecha’s association with MT (Mahesh Tutorials) Educare, which recently shut down all its coaching centres, leaving thousands of students in the lurch. Kotecha, however, was associated with MT Educare only until 2021.

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Mayor Denies Letter

Tawde has categorically denied writing the letter, claiming that she did not even know Kotecha and that the document was neither inwarded nor outwarded from her office.

She termed the letter fake and alleged that her signature had also been forged. However, Education Committee Chairperson Rajashree Shirwadkar has maintained that she received the letter and subsequently forwarded it.

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