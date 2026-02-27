Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Clarifies About ‘₹1 Crore Rolex’, Says Viral Claim Is False

Ritu Tawde X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after a photograph of her wearing a wristwatch went viral, with several users alleging that the timepiece was a luxury Rolex worth over ₹1 crore.

घड्याळाची आवड असल्यामुळे महापौरच्या हाताकडे लक्ष गेले



एकदम महागडे



Yellow gold Rolex Daytona light dial



माझ्याकडून रिस्पेक्ट ... रिटेल किंमत 60-70 लाख ... भारतातली मार्केट किंमत १ करोड पेक्षा जास्त pic.twitter.com/cGvivU9Ofn — गजाभाऊ (@gajabhauX) February 26, 2026

The controversy erupted after a post circulating online claimed that the Mayor was sporting a ‘Rolex Yellow Gold Daytona’ model. The post further alleged that the watch is priced between ₹60–70 lakh, with its market value in India exceeding ₹1 crore. The claim quickly gained traction, triggering a wave of trolling and criticism across platforms.

However, Tawde has firmly refuted the allegations, calling them “false and misleading.”

Taking to social media platform X, the Mayor clarified that the watch in question is not a Rolex Daytona but a Michael Kors timepiece. She stated that the claims regarding its price running into lakhs and crores are baseless. Furthermore, she claims that these claims are a way to defame her.

“This post is completely false and misleading. The watch in my hand is from the Michael Kors company; it is not a Rolex Daytona. Therefore, the question of millions or crores does not even arise. Spreading rumours is irresponsibility and a deliberate attempt at defamation. I do not dignify such false accusations with a response.,” Tawde said in her post.

The incident once again highlights how quickly unverified claims can escalate online, especially when linked to elected officials. With the clarification now issued by the Mayor herself, the focus has shifted from the price of the watch to the larger issue of misinformation and reputational harm in the digital age.

