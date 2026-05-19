Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, BJP MLA Ameet Satam Inspect Stormwater Pumping Stations Ahead of Monsoon

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and BJP MLA Ameet Satam on Tuesday conducted an inspection of key stormwater pumping stations across Mumbai to review monsoon preparedness. As part of the inspection, the leaders inspected key stormwater pumping stations, including Britannia, Lovegrove and Cleveland.

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The inspections were organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure that flood-control systems and drainage facilities are ready before the onset of heavy rainfall in the city.

Read Also Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Travels By Local Train From Ghatkopar To Dadar To Review Pre-Monsoon...

Lovegrove, Cleveland Stations & Britannia Stormwater Drainage Centre Reviewed

At the Lovegrove Stormwater Pumping Station, the leaders inspected the condition of machinery and reviewed ongoing preparations for the monsoon season. Civic authorities instructed all concerned departments to complete pending work immediately so that residents do not face inconvenience during heavy rains.

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A similar inspection was carried out at the Cleveland Pumping Station and Britannia Stormwater Drainage Centre, where the leaders reviewed the overall preparedness and functioning of rainwater pumping systems. Civic officials said preventing flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas remains a top priority for the BMC ahead of the monsoon.

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During the visit, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Prabhakar Shinde, Amey Ghole, Rohidas Lokhande, Abhijit Bangar, among others, were present at the inspection site.

Notably, ahead of the review preparedness work, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde travelled by suburban local train from Ghatkopar to Dadar while heading for an inspection of the city's pre-monsoon preparedness works. After that, she travelled by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus to carry out her official inspection tour.

The decision to use Mumbai's suburban railway network comes at a time when several government departments and public authorities across the country are adopting austerity and fuel-saving measures following the PM Modi's appeal. The Prime Minister urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption, use public transport and avoid unnecessary travel amid rising global crude oil prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

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