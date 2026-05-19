Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Travels By Local Train From Ghatkopar To Dadar To Review Pre-Monsoon Preparedness Works |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday travelled by suburban local train from Ghatkopar to Dadar while heading for an inspection of the city’s pre-monsoon preparedness works.

The visit was organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as part of its review of monsoon-readiness measures across Mumbai. During the tour, the mayor inspected key stormwater pumping stations, including Britannia, Lovegrove and Cleveland, which are crucial for preventing flooding during heavy rains.

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Viral Video Shows Tawde Taking Mumbai Local At Ghatkopar

In a video that has gone viral online, Tawde can be seen boarding the Mumbai local at the Ghatkopar station in the morning hours. She can be seen standing in a queue, ditching VIP protocol and boarding an AC local.

Inside the local, the Mayor can be seen standing until she was offered a seat by a fellow passenger. She can then be seen interacting with other passengers before alighting at Dadar. The Mayor can be seen with minimal security, which hardly caused any inconvenience to fellow passengers during the rush hour.

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The visit amid pre-monsoon preparedness was aimed at reviewing the readiness of critical drainage infrastructure before the onset of heavy rains in Mumbai. The pumping stations are among the city’s key flood mitigation systems and are activated during high tides and intense rainfall to pump out accumulated rainwater into the sea.

BMC officials accompanying the tour are expected to inspect operational systems, pumping capacity, maintenance status and emergency preparedness measures at the stormwater pumping facilities.

Every year, the civic body undertakes extensive desilting of drains, inspection of pumping stations and repair works ahead of the monsoon to minimise flooding in low-lying areas of the city.

Tawde's Visit Amid Austerity Measures

Tawde’s decision to use Mumbai’s suburban railway network comes at a time when several government departments and public authorities across the country are adopting austerity and fuel-saving measures following the Prime Minister’s appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption, use public transport and avoid unnecessary travel amid rising global crude oil prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

The Prime Minister had recently urged citizens to revive practices such as public transport use, carpooling, work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings to reduce pressure on fuel imports and foreign exchange reserves amid disruptions in global oil supply chains.

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