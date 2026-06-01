Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Assures Reopening of Vikhroli Hospital ICU After 9-Month Closure

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday visited the civic-run Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli following a protest by local residents over the prolonged closure of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to residents, the critical care facility has remained non-operational for nearly nine months, causing significant inconvenience to patients requiring urgent medical attention.

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Visuals shared by dcn.mumbai on their official handle on Instagram showed, protest being staged outside the hospital premises, where residents wore ICU masks to symbolically highlight the lack of intensive care services. Demonstrators demanded the immediate reopening of the ICU and expressed concerns over what they described as deteriorating healthcare facilities at the civic-run hospital.

After learning about the agitation, Mayor Tawde conducted an inspection of the hospital and reviewed the status of the closed ICU. During her visit, several protestors raised slogans and voiced frustration over inadequate medical infrastructure and staffing shortages.

Addressing the gathering, Tawde assured residents that the administration is committed to restoring the ICU at the earliest. “I assure you all that the unit will start operating as soon as possible. All necessary efforts will be taken to restore ICU services and address other deficiencies in the hospital,” she said.

Later, in a post on X, the Mayor stated that the ICU is expected to become operational within the next one to two months. She also announced plans to appoint 10 doctors, along with the required medical staff to strengthen healthcare services at the facility.

Emphasising her commitment to improving public healthcare, Tawde said the civic administration is working to streamline services and resolve issues faced by local residents. She also appealed to Mumbaikars to report civic and healthcare concerns through photos or videos, assuring them of prompt attention.

Tawde, who was elected Mumbai Mayor in February and is a senior BJP leader, said improving healthcare infrastructure remains a priority for the city administration.

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