Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Apologises After Worli Traffic Chaos, Viral Confrontation During BJP Rally | VIDEO

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde apologises after Worli traffic chaos and viral confrontation during BJP rally |

Mumbai, April 22: A day after a woman resident created a ruckus on the road in Worli and shouted at minister Girish Mahajan after losing her cool due to a traffic jam and road closure for a BJP protest against the failure of the Women’s Reservation Bill, Mayor Ritu Tawde has expressed her apologies.

"Although the morcha was with due permissions from concerned authorities, and proper planning by the police and traffic department, as the first citizen of Mumbai, I apologise for any inconvenience caused to Mumbaikars," Tawde, who was also present at the morcha, said. However, she reiterated in her X post that the objective of the morcha was clear and correct, and women across Maharashtra had joined.

Mayor’s response

"Thousands of women from across the state participated in this march in the scorching sun, because this was not just a protest — it was an outcry for women’s rights. Therefore, we modestly hope that every sister (including the one who was inconvenienced) and all citizens will understand our anger," the mayor added.

Minister’s statement

Speaking over the chaos during a BJP rally, minister Mahajan said that the woman could have filed a complaint with the police, adding that he, along with other BJP leaders, maintained a “calm and composed tone”.

Viral confrontation

Meanwhile, the woman has gone viral on social media after angrily confronting minister Girish Mahajan over a massive traffic jam allegedly caused by a political rally in Worli, with many on social media calling her the voice of ordinary commuters. Mahajan was speaking to the media about women’s reservation issues when the woman approached him in the middle of the gathering.

Rally details and disruption

The disruption took place during a protest march organised by the BJP, aimed at the opposition, including Congress and its allies, over the failure of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

The march was scheduled to begin at 5 pm and saw a large turnout of women participants. The route began from Jambhori Maidan in Worli and was set to conclude at Worli’s NSCI Dome. Since the Jambhori Maidan area is densely populated and already witnesses heavy traffic, delays in the rally allegedly led to traffic congestion in the area.

Incident and public reaction

One local woman, who was reportedly on her way to pick up her child from school, became stranded in traffic for a long period. Frustrated by the situation, she stepped out of her vehicle and walked into the middle of the rally to confront Mahajan and police personnel.

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She angrily questioned, “What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting. Get out of here, yaha se iss traffic ko hatao, shut up.” She also questioned why political leaders were addressing crowds in the middle of an active road when there was open space available nearby.

The incident quickly went viral online, with many social media users praising the woman for speaking up against the inconvenience caused to common citizens by VIP culture and political rallies.

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