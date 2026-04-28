Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Stages Protest At Ghatkopar Police Station Over Action Taken Against Victims' Families In Alleged Sexual Assault Case Of 2 Minor Girls - WATCH

Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawade, along with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, staged a protest at Ghatkopar police station over an alleged sexual assault case involving two minor girls and the subsequent action taken by police on the victims' families.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade says, "... In front of the house of two little girls, Firoz Iqbal Sheikh raped those two girls. The police arrived at the scene, and they arrested Firoz. While they were taking him away, it's natural that the family's blood… pic.twitter.com/g4F9cCtYWp — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

The case pertains to a violent confrontation that broke out in the Nityanand Nagar area of Ghatkopar West after an enraged mob attempted to lynch a 38-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls. The incident escalated into an assault on law enforcement, resulting in serious injuries to a police constable and a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel.

Coming back to the protest held by the BJP leader, he told news agency ANI, "Firoz Iqbal attempted to molest four girls, two of whom were aged five and six years old." The BJP leader alleged that despite a complaint filed by the victims' families, the police 'did not want to arrest Iqbal', adding that the authorities only took action after the families insisted, but in a shocking turn of events, the police also arrested the families of the victims.

Somaiya further stated that "we will sit here until these families get justice and the police who helped Firoz should be suspended."

Mayor Ritu Tawde Also Demands Justice

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade also backed the protest and challenged the police narrative that the families had attacked officers during the initial arrest of the suspect. Tawade claimed to have seen video evidence that contradicts the police's version of events and said, "Whereas I had seen the video, no attack took place".

She added that the police are saying that they were attacked, but when I saw the video, there was no attack on the police, the families were attacking the accused, claiming that "it's natural that the family's blood would boil over the heinous act he committed, so there will be a reaction to the action."

Expressing shock, Tawde further added, "At a time when the family is going through this, instead of consoling them, the police are putting the family in jail... The family is still inside."

What Does Police Statement Say

According to the statement by the police, when a team from Ghatkopar police station went to arrest the accused, a crowd of around 40–50 people allegedly obstructed the officers and physically assaulted them in an attempt to reach Shaikh.

In the scuffle, a police constable was injured after being hit on the head, and another personnel suffered a fractured arm after being assaulted.

Following the incident, police registered two separate cases. The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act, while another case has been filed for the attack on the police. Five people have been arrested so far, and around 30–40 unidentified individuals are under investigation.

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