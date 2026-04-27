Ghatkopar Mob Attempts To Lynch POCSO Accused, Attacks Police; Constable Hit On Head With Helmet, MSF Personnel's Arm Fractured | File

Mumbai: A violent confrontation broke out in the Nityanand Nagar area of Ghatkopar West on Saturday night after an enraged mob attempted to lynch a 38-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls. The incident escalated into an assault on law enforcement, resulting in serious injuries to a police constable and a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel.

Accused identified

According to police, the accused, identified as Firoz alias Sunny Iqbal Shaikh, 38, a clothes vendor, was allegedly involved in the sexual assault of two girls aged five and six. A separate case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

As news of the horrific crime spread throughout the locality, a crowd of nearly 50 people descended upon Shaikh’s residence and attempted to attack him. Fearing for his life, the accused locked himself inside his home until a police patrolling vehicle arrived at the scene.

Police arrive

Upon receiving information, a police team from Ghatkopar police station reached the spot. When Assistant Sub-Inspector Pradeep Govind Muthe and his team attempted to take Shaikh into custody, the situation turned volatile. As the officers moved the accused toward the police van, a mob of around 40 to 50 people surged forward, obstructing the officers and physically assaulting them in an attempt to reach Shaikh.

During the scuffle, a resident identified as Gopal Rambridge Yadav, 28, allegedly struck Police Constable Koli on the head with a helmet, causing a severe injury. Simultaneously, another individual, Nikhil Navnath Majire, 30, reportedly kicked and punched MSF personnel Rishabh Khandare, resulting in a fractured right arm.

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Injuries to personnel

Despite the heavy pelting of the police vehicle and the physical assault on the personnel, the officers managed to shield the accused and transport him safely to the station. Both injured personnel were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for emergency treatment.

Following the incident, the Ghatkopar police registered two separate cases. Shaikh has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged assault on the minors. A second FIR was filed by ASI Pradeep Muthe, a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the attack, while 30 to 40 unidentified persons are also being investigated.

An investigation is currently underway to identify the remaining unidentified members of the mob, and police presence has been increased in the area to maintain order.

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