Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Intervenes: Writes To BMC Against Privatisation Of Govandi's Shatabdi Hospital

Mumbai: The issue of the proposed privatisation of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Centenary Hospital, popularly known as Shatabdi Hospital, has reached the newly elected Mayor, Ritu Tawade, who has taken serious note of the matter. The Mayor has written to the administration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urging that the hospital — which provides vital healthcare services to the common people — should not be privatised.

Mayor Calls for Action as Per Rules

In her letter, the Mayor requested the civic administration to take note of the concerns raised regarding the hospital and to direct the concerned officials to initiate appropriate action as per rules.

A formal representation was submitted to additional municipal commissioner highlighting various issues related to the Govandi hospital. The letter forwarded by the Mayor refers to a representation received from Rajendra Nagarale, President of Sant Gadge Maharaj Ek Chalval.

Hospital Serves Poor, Project-Affected

According to the representation, the hospital caters to a large number of poor and needy patients from Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd. The population in these areas has increased significantly following the relocation of project-affected families, placing additional pressure on public healthcare facilities.

The organisation has appealed that the hospital should not be operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and that the newly constructed building be made operational at the earliest to provide relief to economically weaker sections dependent on civic healthcare services.

Residents Allege Delay Despite Building Readiness

Earlier, residents of Govandi and nearby areas expressed growing resentment over the delay in opening the newly constructed hospital building, despite it being ready for use. Locals have alleged that the BMC’s plan to hand over the facility to private institutions under a PPP model has stalled its operational start. Many residents fear that such a move could lead to higher medical costs and reduced accessibility for poor patients.

Local activists have also criticised the alleged backing of a private contractor by a senior political leader, arguing that the PPP model could compromise affordability and transparency in the management of the hospital.

The issue has now taken a political turn, with increasing pressure on civic authorities to clarify their stand and ensure complete transparency in the selection of the operator.

