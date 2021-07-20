Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar discharged from hospital

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was discharged from hospital, two days after she was admitted.

Earlier on July 18 (Sunday), the Mayor was hospitalised at Global hospital, after she complained of chest pain. According to sources, the Mayor was experiencing chest pain since Saturday night, following which she was admitted after a check up at the hospital.

“Her condition improved from Monday. The tests report suggested that there was no ailment in her heart and that the mayor had suffered epigastric pain,” said a source.