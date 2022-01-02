Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar & BJP MLA Ashish Shelar in war of words over rebate in property tax

Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and BJP legislator Ashish Shelar were involved in a verbal duel over Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement on the waiver in proper tax for residential homes up to 500 sq ft in the city. Shelar demanded that the decision should be implemented from the date on which the Shiv Sena had made the promise while Pednekar shot back alleging that Shelar has been determined to confuse the Mumbaikars and pit them against each other on this issue.

‘’Not only from now but waive property tax from the promised date itself. Now that their ‘’political seat’’ is at stake, Shiv Sena is reminded of Mumbaikars and the burden of taxes faced by them,’’ taunts Shelar. He, however, questioned why this decision was delayed for so long and why it was not taken since the last four years.

‘’Barring the extremely rich in Mumbai, the middle class, who own residential units of more than 500 sq ft, must be given an exemption on tax up to 500 sq ft. ‘’This means that all the middle class Mumbaikars whose houses are either 600, 650 or 700 sq ft may be exempted from tax up to 500 sq ft and the area above that must only be taxed,’’ said Shelar.

However, Pednekar retaliated saying that Shelar has been targeting Shiv Sena as he and BJP could not digest a slew of initiatives by the party controlled BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for the benefit of Mumbaikars. ‘’Sincere efforts are made to offer better facilities but Shelar and BJP are trying to divide the Mumbaikars,’’ claimed Pednekar.

Pednekar said that the Shiv Sena is functioning with a strong commitment and resolve to offer new things and fulfil promises in the larger interest of the Mumbaikars. However, Shelar and BJP are criticizing the Shiv Sena out of frustration.

