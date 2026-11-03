 Mumbai Mayor Focuses On Caste & Religion, Alleges Aaditya Thackeray Amid Dia Mirza Controversy | VIDEO
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Mumbai Mayor Focuses On Caste & Religion, Alleges Aaditya Thackeray Amid Dia Mirza Controversy | VIDEO

Aaditya Thackeray criticised Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde over the removal of Dia Mirza’s eco-friendly Diwali video, alleging that the mayor focuses on caste and religion instead of civic issues. The Bombay High Court expressed deep displeasure over political objections to the campaign and directed the BMC to re-upload the clip, stressing constitutional secular values.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 03, 2026, 09:43 PM IST
Mumbai Mayor Focuses On Caste & Religion, Alleges Aaditya Thackeray Amid Dia Mirza Controversy | VIDEO
Mumbai Mayor Focuses On Caste & Religion, Alleges Aaditya Thackeray Amid Dia Mirza Controversy | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, Nov 3: Ritu Tawde is the first mayor of Mumbai who focuses on caste and religion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray alleged on Tuesday after the Bombay High Court expressed "deep pain and displeasure" over political objections to actor Dia Mirza's eco-friendly Diwali campaign video.

He said mayors across the world talk about clean water, education, open spaces, primary healthcare centres, but "She (Tawde) is the first mayor who focuses on caste and religion".

Thackeray Criticises BMC Administration

In a post on X, Thackeray said the BJP turns every administration controlled by it into a circus.

"Total clownery in the BMC, where the mayor and her bosses claim they don't know what the administration does, whenever it goes wrong," Thackeray said.

He said the mayor's focus has been on her car's red beacon, renovation of her residence and now on a citizen's religion in a video message that was asked for by the BMC itself.

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High Court Orders Video Restoration

Expressing "deep pain and displeasure" over political objections to actor Dia Mirza's video for an eco-friendly Diwali campaign, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the BMC to re-upload the deleted clip, reminding the public that the Constitution expects all citizens to foster a secular spirit.

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Political Row Over Dia Mirza Video

The development came a day after Mirza's video sparked a political row, leading the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to selectively remove her clip from social media following Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam's objection and Mayor Tawde's comments labelling her "anti-Hindu".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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