Mumbai Mayor Elected Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shree Ram' & 'Modi, Modi' Vs 'Thackeray Thackeray' |

Mumbai: On Wednesday noon, BJP corporator Ritu Tawde was officially announced as the mayor of Mumbai - the first citizen of the city, in full fervour. The unopposed election process took place amid loud chants of "Jai Shree Ram" outside the BMC headquarters in Fort, to "Modi, Modi" inside the hall by BJP corporators, to chants of "Thackeray, Thackeray" by Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators in response.

Administrative Rule Ends

With appointment of the mayor, the four years of administrative rule officially ended, and the BMC headquarters was filled with vigour, color and high-spirited newly elected corporators.

Mahayuti Shows Strength

The 227 seater BMC house is now filled with 89 BJP corporators and 29 of Shiv Sena (Shinde). The Mahayuti corporators left no stone unturned to display their strength inside the BMC headquarters where election took place, it's premises and Mahapalika Marg outside.

After 44 long years, Mumbai finally has a BJP Mayor!



Ritu Tawde elected unopposed today – saffron wave unstoppable! Corporators erupt with 'Modi Modi' chants pic.twitter.com/VlBuxmZuAN — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 11, 2026

BJP Fulfills 30-Year Dream

The election of Mumbai Mayor was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Mumbai gaurdian minister MP Lodha, Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale and other BJP leaders like Pravin Darekar, Chitra Wagh, Manoj Kotak and others. The leaders were sitting in the viewing gallery of the BMC House, where the election was taking place, located in the old building.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BJP has fulfilled it's 30-year old dream to install its mayor in Mumbai, ending the dominance of Shiv Sena-led by UBT. Tawde scripted history by becoming second mayor of Mumbai from BJP, and the first woman mayor from the party. The contest was one sided as opposition has not fielded any candidate. The first Mayor of BJP was 44 years ago, Dr Prabhakar Pai.

Speaking with the media, Tawde said, "Devabhau has kept his promise that Mumbai will have a Marathi Mayor. His 'ladki bahin' is becoming the mayor."

Tributes at Hutatma Chowk

Prior to entering the BMC headquarters, the BJP and Shinde Sena corporators visited Hutatma Chowk to blessings for the leaders who sacrificed their lives for the city. Ganesh Khankar, the BJP's group leader who got emotional while visiting the Hutatma Chowk said, "Here were are enjoying success of coming at the power in Mumbai, installing our mayor, but the real winners are the ones who laid their lives this city." Khankar added that the celebration is half-hearted as they miss their Mahayuti partner leader late Ajit Pawar.

While Amey Ghole, Shinde Sena's group leader said, "The BJP and Shiv Sena are a natural alliance, and we are glad that Mahayuti's mayor and deputy mayor has installed the mayor and deputy mayor. The next five years will be golden years for Mumbai."

Deputy Mayor Announced

After Tawde was announced as the mayor, Shinde Sena's Sanjay Ghadi was announced as the deputy mayor. For the first time, the Municipal Commissioner was the President Authority for the mayoral election in the BMC. Thus, appointment of the mayor and deputy mayor was officially announced by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The Shiv Sena UBT protested about this, however, the decision was made after amendment in MMC Rules, notified by a GR by state government last month.

Read Also BMC Issues Fresh Notification For MOH, DTO Recruitment Exams After Cancelling Previous Process

Also Watch:

CM, DCM Reactions

After appointment of mayor and deputy mayor, CM Fadnavis and DCM Eknath Shinde congratulated them in person. Speaking with the media, Fadnavis said, "Ritu Tawde is an experienced and genuine Marathi face. She has already taken an aggressive stand for the issues of Mumbaikars. From now on, the development program of Mumbai started by the Mahayuti government will be implemented through her very well by the BMC. The Municipal Corporation will also benefit from the experience of Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi. All Mahayuti corporators will work to fulfill the dreams of common Mumbaikars. We will work to give them full strength, and boost Mumbai's development."

Fadnavis said it was his first time to witness the vibrant election process of the Mumbai Mayor in the historical and heritage BMC House.

DCM Eknath Shinde said, "On the occasion of the birth centenary of Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, the government will work to fulfill Balasaheb's dream. We have started the work of making Mumbai slum-free. Our role is to make Mumbai pothole-free, pollution-free, and a fintech capital."

Sena UBT in Opposition

After three decades, the Shiv Sena UBT corporators will be sitting in the opposition. The party won 65 seats. Former mayor, Kishori Pednekar has been appointed has the group leader of Shiv Sena UBT and is expected to be officially announced as the leader of the opposition in the BMC in the next general meeting all 227 corporators.

Next Administrative Steps

By the end of this month, the remaining administrative procedures like appointments of the statutory committees chairpersons and members, ward committees and appointment of nominated corporators will take place.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/