Mumbai may report over 2,000 COVID-19 cases today, warns Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Amid Omicron scare, Maharashtra's capital city - Mumbai has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases since last few days, environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that the capital city may cross the 2,000-mark during the day given the number of fresh infections being recorded over the past week.

The Shiv Sena leader today chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In a series of tweets, Aaditya Thackeray outlined the key areas of the plan, which he said includes "the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January".

"Mumbai is planning to increase hospital infrastructure and arrange for medication and oxygen. Along with it, there will be a big focus on vaccination, for both adults and children, he said.

"Over the next 48 hours, will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age," he said in another tweet.

"Testing and tracing protocols for all that have been operational all through, were reviewed too," he added.

Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the @mybmc to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January.

I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/qqvHtICZBh — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

Discussions were also held on Covid-appropriate behaviour guidelines and public place event issues, "especially with the New Year being around the corner," he said in another tweet.

“Last week, we were reporting 150 cases per day. Now, we are reporting around 2,000 cases everyday. Mumbai may cross 2,000 per day cases today,” the city's guardian minister told reporters.

Notably, Mumbai reported 1,333 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, highest single day count since March 2021. Mumbai and Delhi are also among the top two cities reporting the highest surge of Omicron cases.

Earlier in the day, health minister Rajesh Tope said the rise in the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra was “alarming”. The state registered 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday and it has reported a total of 167 Omicron cases so far.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:09 PM IST