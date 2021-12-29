e-Paper Get App



Sensex drops 91 pts, Nifty ends below 17,250


Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 04:16 PM IST

Omicron threat: Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for New Year celebrations; advises citizens above 60 and below 10 to stay indoors - check full list

FPJ Web Desk
The government of Maharashtra on Wednesday issued guidelines for New Year celebrations in the state in a bid to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant virus.

According to the guidelnies, the government has advised citizens aged above 60 and below 10 to stay indoors.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 04:16 PM IST
