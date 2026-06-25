Mumbai: Massive Water Pipeline Burst Reported In Andheri West; Viral Video Shows Heavy Water Leakage Near Link Road |

Mumbai: A massive water pipeline burst was reported in Mumbai’s Andheri West area on Thursday, leading to heavy water leakage and traffic disruption near the busy Link Road stretch. According to reports, the incident took place near the SAB TV Junction in Ward 60. Soon after the pipeline burst, a huge volume of water began gushing onto the road, causing inconvenience to motorists and commuters passing through the area.

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Video Shows Massive Water Leakage On Road

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing water being thrown several feet into the air as vehicles move cautiously around the flooded stretch. The visuals captured the intensity of the leakage and the large-scale wastage of water caused due to the damaged pipeline.

The issue was highlighted on X by local citizen group Andheri LOCA, which tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and urged immediate action. “Water pipeline burst Andheri West, Link Road, SAB TV Junction, Ward 60. Please attend on top priority. Massive water wastage,” the post read while tagging civic authorities.

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BMC Responds To Viral Video

Responding to the complaint, BMC’s K-West Ward confirmed that the issue had been officially registered on the civic body’s grievance redressal system. “Your complaint has been registered on the MARG (Management And Redressal of Grievance) system of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Your MARG complaint ID is KW_202600051030,” the ward office stated in its response on X.

Authorities are expected to begin repair work on priority to stop the leakage and restore normal water supply infrastructure in the area. Meanwhile, traffic movement around the affected stretch remained slow due to water accumulation on the road.

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