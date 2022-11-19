VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs hookah bar at Revival restaurant near chowpatty in Mumbai; no casualties reported

Mumbai: Massive fire in hookah bar at Revival restaurant near Chowpathy; no casualties reported |

On Saturday, November 19, in the early hours of the morning, around 2:00 A.M, a hookah bar at Revival restaurant at Chowpatty seaside caught fire. There were 4 fire engines present at the spot. No casualties were reported.

Today fire at HOOKAH BAR SMOKY BEACH ABOVE REVIVAL RESTAURANT CHOWPATTY, MUMBAI 400007 AT 2AM pic.twitter.com/Kqu8eY8lJ3 — Pranay Shah (@shahpranay72) November 19, 2022

#Mumbai: On Saturday, November 19, a #hookahbar at #Revivalrestaurant at #Chowpatty seaside caught #fire. There were 4 fire engines present at the spot.



The hookah bar was razed couple of years ago, after the #KamlaMills fire incident happened, which claimed life of 14 people. pic.twitter.com/sZzTv7YCEf — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 19, 2022

As per reports the hookah bar was razed couple of years ago, after the Kamla Mills fire incident happened, which claimed life of 14 people.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.