VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs hookah bar at Revival restaurant near chowpatty in Mumbai; no casualties reported

On Saturday, November 19, in the early hours of the morning, around 2:00 A.M, a hookah bar at Revival restaurant at Chowpatty seaside caught fire. There were 4 fire engines present at the spot. No casualties were reported.
As per reports the hookah bar was razed couple of years ago, after the Kamla Mills fire incident happened, which claimed life of 14 people.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
