Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out near the forest behind Modi compound in Bhiwandi on Thursday night.
The fire broke out in garbage near the forest behind Modi compound. Two fire tenders, three water tankers and one rescue vehicle were rushed to the spot. No casualties and injuries were reported.
In another incident, a fire broke out at a godown in an industrial estate in Mumbai's Goregaon on Thursday. The fire broke out in a godown located in the industrial area near Ram Mandir road around 3.30 am. No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
On February 17, a massive fire broke out in the GST Bhavan in south Mumbai. When the fire broke out, about 3,500 staffers were working in the building in the Mazagon area.
Another massive fire had partially gutted a three-storey commercial building in suburban Andheri on February 13. The fire broke out at Rolta company's office premises in Andheri East.
In another incident, a fire broke out at a 15-storey residential building in posh Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai on February 5. According to reports, no one was stranded in the building, and the residents were reportedly been safely evacuated and rescued.
