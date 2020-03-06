Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out near the forest behind Modi compound in Bhiwandi on Thursday night.

The fire broke out in garbage near the forest behind Modi compound. Two fire tenders, three water tankers and one rescue vehicle were rushed to the spot. No casualties and injuries were reported.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a godown in an industrial estate in Mumbai's Goregaon on Thursday. The fire broke out in a godown located in the industrial area near Ram Mandir road around 3.30 am. No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.