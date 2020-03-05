Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in a godown in Jogeshwari

On Thursday morning, a massive fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. At least seven fire tenders were rushed to spot to control the situation. The fire was later brought under control and cooling operation was underway.

According to reports, the fire broke out early Thursday morning in Somani Industrial in Ram Mandir and the reason behind the fire is still unknown. No casualties have been reported so far, news agency ANI reported. And the cooling operation is underway.