Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in a godown in Jogeshwari

On Thursday morning, a massive fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. At least seven fire tenders were rushed to spot to control the situation. The fire was later brought under control and cooling operation was underway.
According to reports, the fire broke out early Thursday morning in Somani Industrial in Ram Mandir and the reason behind the fire is still unknown. No casualties have been reported so far, news agency ANI reported. And the cooling operation is underway.
Earlier on February 17, a massive fire broke out in the GST Bhavan in south Mumbai. Nearly 3,500 staffers were working in the building in the Mazagon area when the fire broke out.
Another massive fire had partially gutted a three-storey commercial building in suburban Andheri on February 13. The fire broke out at Rolta company's office premises in Andheri East.
On February 5, a fire broke out at a 15-storey residential building in posh Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai. According to preliminary reports, no one was stranded in the building, and the residents were reportedly been safely evacuated and rescued.
