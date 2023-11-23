 Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Byculla Residential Building, 135 Rescued & No Casualties Reported; Video Surfaces
The fire, the cause of which is not known, broke on the 3rd floor of the 24-storey building even as the resident above slept unawares.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
A massive blaze was reported from MHADA Building No 3-C at Ghodapdev in Byculla | Mishika Singh/ X

At least 135 residents trapped in a burning high-rise in south Mumbai were rescued from different floors in the early hours of Thursday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

A massive blaze was reported from MHADA Building No 3-C at Ghodapdev in Byculla around 3.30 am. The fire, the cause of which is not known, broke on the 3rd floor of the 24-storey building even as the resident above slept unawares. Mounting a massive rescue operation, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and others managed to rescue around 136 residents trapped in the upper floors of the building. They evacuated 25 persons on the terrace, 30 from the 15th-level refuge floor and 80 from the 22nd refuge floor, said the BMC Disaster Control.

The fire was confined to the electric meter cabin, wiring, cables, installations, and some scrap and refuse material in the garbage ducts from the 1st to 24th floors. After battling the conflagration for over four hours, it was finally doused around dawn with no casualties reported, said the civic body.

